Who is Mancuso running the errand for?

By: Julio Bahamon Vanegas

In any case, his statements before the JEP have an objective: to do a lot of damage to Colombian society. Salvatore Mancuso was one of the main parapolitical criminals to be extradited by Álvaro Uribe in 2008, along with thirteen more of his cronies, to the city of Atlanta, in the United States, after having demobilized in 2005.

He is accused of committing 75,000 crimes in Colombian territory. He, he personally acknowledges his direct involvement in 300 murders, including that of a 22-month-old girl. He is the author of the Mapiripan massacres, also of crimes related to drug trafficking, of the El Aro and El Salado massacres in which 135 citizens were killed.

Before being extradited, a Court of Justice sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

This “good man” is today the star criminal preferred by the JEP, which uses him to muddy the good people who have tirelessly served the country. That so-and-so is the protagonist of the farce that Roux’s father staged for the special Justice of the Peace with his so-called truth commission, the truth biased by the committee of mammoths selected by the courtiers of Juan Manuel Santos.

What does Mancuso have to lose? Nothing, because he, he already lost everything in life, even modesty if he ever had it. A person designated by ordinary justice for committing thousands of crimes and having been sentenced to pay 40 years in prison is not afraid to say any amount of slander, if we understand that his skin did not bleed when he ordered the death of a baby from 22 months. That man, if that human beast can be called a man, is willing to tell all the well-thought-out and scripted lies, to try to take revenge on whoever he says has given the order for his extradition.

Now, with the approval of the JEP, the new actor in the film, “the silence of the innocents”, has been set up, a racketeer in which the criminal and abuser points to his victim, and from the box of the JEP they applaud. their infamies and celebrate their wickedness. Finally, if Mancuso was extradited to the United States for the thousands of crimes committed in 2008, the question I ask myself is the following: Why didn’t he say so before? And what was the reason for delaying his accusations all those years? Fifteen years later? 15 long years in silence, without saying a word? But photos of meetings in prison accompanied by the current defense minister, peace commissioner Danilo Rueda, Piedad Córdoba and Iván Cepeda are known. Students of Sister Teresa of Calcutta, perhaps?

What dial, President Uribe, did he order, said the prisoner, to take away the security of the former mayor of Roble Eduardo Diaz, so that they, Mancuso and his gang members could take advantage of the moment to assassinate him? Not even Ex-Governor Salvador Arana himself believes this, who accepted, before the JEP itself, his responsibility for Mr. Diaz’s crime. There is a saying that: There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see, nor worse deaf than the one who does not want to listen. May 20, 2023.