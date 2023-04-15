According to a statement issued by the team National Athletic, Mauricio Navarro He is a business administrator and has extensive managerial, commercial and administrative experience and has held management positions in companies in relevant sectors such as telecommunications, printing, publishing and health.

The business administrator has been linked to National Athletic as a sports leader since 2009. He has participated in key processes in the institution such as the youth soccer youth teams, from which great references have emerged for the team, Colombian soccer, and worldwide. In the same way, he has accompanied the team at the level of technical and administrative committees of the professional team.

It may interest you: Unusual! Atlético Nacional broke relations with its fans.

“Since 2016, he has been part of the Board of Directors of Nacional as a main member, demonstrating a broad commitmentgreat human quality and experience, conditions that are a pledge of guarantee to institutionally lead the team,” said the Paisa team, in its official statement when it was presented.

Navarro arrived at a time when the relationship between the fans and the club’s managers was broken due to factors such as the unexpected departure of John Morenoand some decisions such as not obtaining reinforcements in key positions and the sale of players as Juan David Cabal.

How are things going between the president of Atlético Nacional and the fans?

It was recently learned that the relationship between the director Navarro and the popular bar has not improved much. Through a thread on Twitter, those of the south They ruled on what has happened with the purslane leader, in addition to some executive members who have not agreed with some actions of the fans.

In trend: Juan Diego Alvira, his life beyond television.

One of the apples of contention is the one that has arisen between fans and Navarro, since the statements that have been made by fans of National Athleticthey have put themselves above the technical director Paulo Autuoriwho with his statements in the press conferences and the level that the club shows, the paisas are not very happy.

In addition to Navarro, other directors of Atlético Nacional do not go well with the fans

The two leaders who do not have a good relationship with the fans either, according to those of the south, son Benjamin Romeroto whom fans say that his fondness for millionaires it has led you to make wrong decisions; while Carolina Ardila He is part of a company that is dedicated to representing players.