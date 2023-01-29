Home News Who is Regé-Jean Page, the most handsome man in the world?
News

Who is Regé-Jean Page, the most handsome man in the world?

by admin

The fans of Chris Hemsworth, Harry Styles and Robert Pattinson have been greatly disappointed after discovering that their stars are no longer, none of them, the most handsome man in the world according to a recent study advanced by the plastic surgeon Julián de Silva who after analyzing the symmetry of various entertainment stars determined Regé-Jean Page with the popular title.

Regé-Jean Page is a world famous actor for his participation in films such as ‘Deadly Machines’, ‘The Saint’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’. However, the high point of his career has been achieved by his performance in the series ”Bridgerton”, where he played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Regé-Jean Page was born in the city of London, in the United Kingdom, although his ancestry is Zimbabwean.

The title as the most handsome actor was taken after an analysis of the proportion of his face considering the golden ratio. Thus, after reviewing the symmetry, length and width of his features, and determining his closeness to the number 1.618033…, (golden number).

See also  Beijing and Shanghai return to popular travel cities, the summer tourism market may continue to recover

You may also like

Perspective. Kiruna mess, colossal 45-year plan

The details of Gao Weidong’s case, the former...

Silence will have Peace

Local optimization measures to ensure the demand for...

Maritime restriction continues due to strong breezes in...

A young man who disappeared from Neiva was...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines 67...

Perspective. A journey to the bottom of the...

Rebelde en Sold Out: New dates for RBD...

During the Spring Festival holiday, our city’s retail...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy