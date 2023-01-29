The fans of Chris Hemsworth, Harry Styles and Robert Pattinson have been greatly disappointed after discovering that their stars are no longer, none of them, the most handsome man in the world according to a recent study advanced by the plastic surgeon Julián de Silva who after analyzing the symmetry of various entertainment stars determined Regé-Jean Page with the popular title.

Regé-Jean Page is a world famous actor for his participation in films such as ‘Deadly Machines’, ‘The Saint’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’. However, the high point of his career has been achieved by his performance in the series ”Bridgerton”, where he played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Regé-Jean Page was born in the city of London, in the United Kingdom, although his ancestry is Zimbabwean.

The title as the most handsome actor was taken after an analysis of the proportion of his face considering the golden ratio. Thus, after reviewing the symmetry, length and width of his features, and determining his closeness to the number 1.618033…, (golden number).