Who is Santiago Peña, the young economist who will lead Paraguay in the shadow of a controversial former president

A red scarf around his neck and a National Republican Association pin.

In 2017, the president of Paraguay at that time, Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), did not need more than these two badges to crown the Minister of Finance, Santiago Peña, as his heir in the historic Colorado Party.

In one of the few countries in Latin America without a second round of elections, where presidents cannot be re-elected, Peña’s entry into the conservative government in 2015 made him one of the visible faces of the country’s main political force.

The Colorado Party, which has held power almost uninterruptedly since 1947, with the exception of the years of Fernando Lugo and Federico Franco, will continue to do so for a new term.

Peña, a 44-year-old economist, managed to prevail this Sunday with almost 43% of the votes, with a wide difference over the option of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, Efraín Alegre, candidate for the National Concertation, a broad coalition that included sectors of center right to left.

On the day he began his role as finance minister, Peña was still part of the opposition Liberal Party. It was only in 2017, after 21 years, that he joined the ranks of the Colorado Party.

Until 2015, Peña was a foreign body in national politics.

Economist from the Catholic University of Asunción, where he taught Financial Theory and Economic Theory, in 2001 he traveled to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in Public Administration at Columbia University, New York.

Peña joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team in Washington in 2009, where he directed the organization’s link with Africa. “In those years, the potential that I saw for my country from the outside generated a great impact on me,” he told reporters before the party’s internal elections.

For a decade he was part of the Central Bank of Paraguay, first in the area of ​​Economic Research and then as director, but he had to wait until 2015 to start playing in national politics.

«Peña is a person who presents himself as a technocrat, a high-level specialist in economics. The question is whether this can compensate for the lack of political capital,” Magdalena López, PhD in Social Sciences and coordinator of the Social Studies Group on Paraguay at the University of Buenos Aires, told BBC Mundo.

From an opposite point of view, José Duarte Penayo, PhD in Philosophy and son of former Colorado president Nicanor Duarte Frutos, says that “Peña was born from the failure of Cartes’ re-election project”, referring to the former president’s frustrated attempt in 2017 to modify the Constitution to enable re-election.

Six years ago, Peña said he felt it was time to “go down to the electoral arena to do more” and resigned from the Treasury to run as a candidate for president of Paraguay. In the internals of the 2017 match, Peña lost to Mario

In 2018, once the Cartes government ended, Peña had his first experience in the private sector. That year, he became a member of the board of Banco Basa, owned by Grupo Cartes, the business conglomerate of the former president that, according to Peña himself, represents 2% of the national GDP.

Among his strengths is having gone through management and having patiently woven a more far-reaching public profile over the last five years. Abdo, whom he will now replace as president.

For some, Peña is the “protégé” of Cartes. For others, he is the one who will protect the former president in the coming years.

In his celebration speech this Sunday, Peña dedicated special thanks to Cartes, president of the party.

«Your contribution, president, is not paid except with the currency of respect and admiration. Thank you for this red victory,” Peña said.

The situation of his main ally is not easy. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury defined Cartes in the middle of last year as “significantly corrupt.”

“Cartes engaged in acts of corruption before, during and after his tenure as President of Paraguay. Cartes’ political career was based and continues to depend on corrupt media for success,” the State Department statement said.

The economic sanctions against Cartes have altered the financing mechanism of the last political campaign, based on the request for bank loans.

«Of course we went out to look for credit and nobody wanted to give it to us due to the situation of our president [del partido, Horacio Cartes]», said the Colorado deputy Hugo Ramírez to the journalist Federico Filártiga.

The challenges of the new president

Keeping an economy in check and improving its performance will be one of the main challenges for the new president, who has said that the country’s macroeconomic figures, praised abroad, are not the only measure of the economy.

For this reason, among the campaign promises is that of responding to the most urgent needs of people living in poverty. “All Paraguayans should feel this improvement, especially those who are most vulnerable,” he said during the campaign.

It will also take on the challenge of creating half a million new jobs. “We will create 500,000 new jobs to improve the situation of thousands of Paraguayan families,” she promised during the campaign.

But in addition to the Economy, the internal unit will also have to feed from August 15.

“It will be a great challenge to be able to deal with the Colorado parliamentarians in a double situation: without their own autonomy and with a division between Mario Abdo and Horacio Cartes,” says Pérez Talia.

