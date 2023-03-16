IU, Park Jae-bum, Kim Shin-rok, etc.

[서울=뉴시스] Jay Park’s ‘Condition Stick’ TV CF still cut (Photo = Provided by HK Innoen) *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yeon-joo = Pharmaceutical companies have recently started to strengthen their healthy brand image by selecting advertising models for their flagship generic drugs.

According to related industries on the 17th, Daewon Pharmaceutical has selected actor Kim Shin-rok as a new advertising model for the venous circulation drug ‘New Vein Solution’.

Actor Kim Shin-rok performed passionately in the Netflix drama ‘Hell’ and in the JTBC drama ‘The youngest son of a conglomerate family’. The company explains that it was selected as a model because the image of actor Kim, who has both healthy and intelligent beauty, and the direction that New Vein AC is pursuing match. New Vein solution is a high-content product of ‘Troxerutin’ known to be effective for venous and lymphatic circulation disorders. It’s liquid, so it’s effective quickly, and it’s convenient because it’s a squeeze form.

Kyungdong Pharmaceutical also recently extended the contract with singer IU as an advertising model for the painkiller ‘The Day’ by two years. This company has been with IU for 6 years since 2017. This is because IU, who shows charm in various genres, is helpful in imprinting a positive brand image.

On that day, it is an over-the-counter antipyretic analgesic that can be purchased at pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription. It consists of ‘Day N Q Tablet’, which contains ibuprofen and magnesium oxide as the main ingredients, ‘Day Endex Soft Capsule’, which has a faster effect, and ‘Day End Double Flexible Capsule’, which is effective in relieving various pains such as menstrual cramps.

HK Innoen also selected singer Jay Park as the model for the hangover cure ‘Condition’ last month. Through Jay Park, who is active as a singer and label CEO, and encompasses all generations, we wanted to convey the sensitivity of the ‘condition stick’ that creates a new drinking culture.

Condition is the first hangover cure product in Korea in 1992, and has maintained its No. 1 position for 32 years. The ‘Condition Stick’, which was launched to meet the needs of the MZ generation, is a jelly formulation that can be easily consumed without water before or after drinking.

Huonspudians recently selected actress Jeong In-seon as the exclusive model for the health functional food brand ‘Innerset’.

He said that actor Jeong In-seon’s bright and healthy energy was selected because it went well with the brand image. Innerset is Huon Spudians’ health functional food brand. Since its launch in 2017, it has been introducing a variety of products with the motif of ‘high-quality, cost-effective health food’.

An official from Huonspudians said, “With Jung In-sun’s bright and healthy energy, we will be able to approach more friendly.”

[서울=뉴시스] Daewon Pharm’s venous circulation drug ‘New Vein Solution’ advertisement model actor Kim Shin-rok (Photo=provided by Daewon Pharm) *Resale and DB prohibited

