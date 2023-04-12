Home News Who is the new president of Ecopetrol?
Who is the new president of Ecopetrol?

Ecopetrol is considered by economists and experts as the largest Colombian company in the country; its more than 70 years of history classify it as a benchmark for the region. Although the company is called of mixed origin, the truth is that the State is the largest shareholder with 88.49% participation.

In the last few hours, Ecopetrol has been in the news on the main national portals, and its president, Felipe Bayón, decided to step aside at the head of the organization. Although in the statement published by the company the reasons for the resignation are not made clear, the recent statements by the Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Vélez and the position of the Head of State Gustavo Petro on the decarbonization of oil, it is rumored that they were the reasons for the manager to make the decision.

Precisely, this fact caused the market to react negatively, since this Friday, January 27, the day began with a 2.86% drop in negotiations on the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC).

Taking this scenario into account, many Colombians will wonder how much the value of the share of the most important company in Colombia could be, and it is that today and taking into account this drop in value that the company had, the action is quoted on $ 2,607according to the BVC.

However, it is important to keep in mind that these values ​​do not have a fixed rate, so they change according to the days and market circumstances.

Ecopetrol, in addition to being the most important company in Colombia, is an important flow of money for the country, since in 2021, it was the company with the highest income when it reported 16.7 trillion pesos, representing up to 67% of exports of Colombia in the last decade.

