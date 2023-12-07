Who is the son of the politician that Melissa Ramírez would be dating?

Melissa Martinez is a renowned sports journalist and presenter who has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in sports journalism, both nationally and internationally.

With a career spanning decades, Martínez has captivated the public thanks to his remarkable talent, charisma and professionalism in front of the cameras, becoming a beloved figure for the audience. However, the journalist is not saved from rumors that roam around the different social networks.

Two months ago, the famous presenter faced several rumors about her love life, after ‘Lo Sé Todo’ mentioned that they had seen the “close” coastal journalist at an event with Jorge Colmenares, the younger brother of the university student. Universidad de los Andes who died under strange circumstances in 2010 near Virrey Park.

Given this, Martínez seemed very uncomfortable and upset, pointing out that “they were not serious” for inventing that type of thing, since she was only at the launch of the young people’s mother’s book.

Recently, they have Speculations arose about a possible romantic interest In the life of the Colombian, this rumor has taken over the different entertainment media in the country.

