WHO IS THE WOMAN FOUND IN VALENZUELA CEMETERY? « CDE News

NATIONALS (special envoy) The body of a woman was recently found in the Valenzuela cemetery, she was without a head, hands and feet, in addition to presenting a striking suture in the abdomen, all this indicated the worst, since at the beginning of July the disappearance of the young María Ramona was reported, who was 7 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, her lover is in custody, since he is a police officer with strange behavior, who was also missing a couple of years ago but who at appearing again did not give further explanations. Relatives of María Ramona directly accuse the policeman Víctor Cantero of the disappearance of the young woman. The body found in the cemetery was in an advanced state of putrefaction and showed signs that it had tried to be burned. Faced with all this, the corresponding police intervention and the forensic doctor were made seeking to clarify the fact and recognize the body.

Relatives ruled out that the body found in Valenzuela belongs to María Ramona Cardozo, the pregnant woman who has been missing for several weeks.

Relatives of María Ramona Cardozo Martínez (37) went to the Asunción judicial morgue this Thursday to accompany the autopsy of the body found in the Valenzuela cemetery.

One of the woman’s sisters confirmed to the C9N channel that, after a visual inspection of the remains, they could verify that it was not her. “I went in and checked, she doesn’t have any features similar to her, because of the state she’s in, it’s not her.”

Due to the state of decomposition, it is believed that the death of the victim – who still has not been identified by the authorities – occurred more than 5 days ago.

It should be remembered that the body in question had been found on Monday afternoon in the municipal cemetery of Valenzuela, Cordillera department.

“My sister is still alive, I know I will find her,” said Blanca Cardozo, who is hopeful that María Ramona can appear alive soon.

María Ramona Cardozo, 37, is 7 months pregnant and has been missing since July 1. The last time she was seen, she was at the San Bernardino detour, in the company of her ex-partner, police officer Víctor Cantero Sánchez.

