Who is Who – Top 100 international winners MIPAD Promotion 2023

NEW YORK, USA, Monday, May 4, 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) announce the winners of the Class of 2023 in two global Top 100 lists. The “Health and Wellness” edition as well as the “100 under 40” edition. In a spirit of appreciation and in line with the first pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent, MIPAD highlights individuals, organizations and governments who have distinguished themselves in promoting people of African descent around the world. .

Kamil Olufowobi, the chief executive of MIPAD, said the global lists are a continuation of the group’s efforts to highlight the positive contributions made by people of African descent around the world. “We continue to amplify the stories of black people around the world and bring the many untold stories of our struggles and triumphs to every corner of the world, sometimes in unexpected places and in high positions,” he added. .

MIPAD commends these outstanding personalities and senior officials of African descent around the world for their positive contributions to humanity.

The 2023 class of the Global Top 100 Under 40, in 4 categories: Politics & Governance – Business & Entrepreneurship – Media & Culture – Activism & Humanitarian Aid.

The 2023 promotion of the Global Top 100 for Health and Wellbeing, in 5 categories: Government – ​​Associations and Regulatory Bodies – Foundations, NGOs & Non-Profit Organizations – Business Leaders and Tech Entrepreneurs – Wellbeing and Mental Health – Specialists & Others.

Join us in congratulating the winners of MIPAD 2023 for their positive contributions to societies around the world, their resilience and their strength in the face of adversity, BRAVO!

We look forward to welcoming all of our honorees, past and present, to New York for the 2023 100 Most Influential People Recognition Week (RW2023) from September 29 to October 2 after the opening of the 78th United Nations General Assembly. United in New York #UNGA

About the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD).

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237 , which will be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies the highest performing people of African descent in the public and private sectors around the world and is a progressive network of relevant actors who come together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.

