WHO launches “Great Update” to vaccinate children after pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Monday a new campaign to vaccinate millions of children.

“The Great Update” aims to recover the progress in vaccination lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic caused essential levels of immunization to be reduced in more than 100 countries, leading to an increase in outbreaks of measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever,” the WHO said. “The Big Catch Up” is an expanded effort to raise vaccination levels among children to at least pre-pandemic levels and attempts to exceed them.

WHO and partners including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are joining forces to work on the project.

Declines in childhood vaccination have been recorded in more than 100 countries since the pandemic, due to overloaded health services, closure of clinics and halted imports and exports of vials, syringes and other medical supplies.

With more than 25 million children without at least one vaccine in 2021 alone, outbreaks of preventable diseases, including measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever, have intensified.

“Millions of children and adolescents, particularly in lower-income countries, have missed out on receiving life-saving vaccines, while outbreaks of these deadly diseases have increased,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO is now supporting dozens of countries to restore immunization and other essential health services.

The Big Update will focus especially on the 20 countries where three-quarters of children were not vaccinated in 2021.

