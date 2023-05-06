WHO lifts Corona health emergency

news-content”>

The Corona health emergency lasted more than three years. Even if the virus continues to be dangerous: From the WHO’s point of view, the world is able to cope with it.

The corona pandemic is no longer considered an international health emergency. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced in Geneva that the highest alert level that can be imposed in the event of a threat has been lifted.

The pandemic has been in retreat for more than a year, Tedros said, citing increased immunity from vaccinations and infections. “This trend has allowed most countries to return to a life like before Covid-19.” The decision has no concrete impact because each country determines for itself which protective measures it imposes.

“On one hand, this is a moment we should celebrate,” Tedros said, recognizing the efforts of medical workers and governments during the pandemic, as well as the deprivation faced by the world‘s people. On the other hand, it is also time for an honest review.

Estimated 20 million corona deaths

When the WHO declared the corona health emergency on January 30, 2020, around 100 infections were known in around 20 countries outside of China and no deaths. According to the WHO, around 765 million infections and a good 6.9 million deaths have now been reported worldwide. The WHO assumes that in reality at least 20 million people have died.

“It didn’t have to be this way – this is one of the greatest tragedies related to Covid-19,” Tedros said. People had died unnecessarily because countries had not worked together quickly and fairly, he criticized in view of the difficulties in supplying poorer countries with vaccines. “We must promise ourselves, our children and our grandchildren that we will never repeat these mistakes,” Tedros said.

The virus is not yet defeated

When the WHO declares a public health emergency, it wants to rouse governments and the public to take a threat seriously and prepare. Each country decides for itself which specific recommendations or restrictions are imposed. However, the WHO is still appealing to governments not to go back to business as usual. For months she has been asking for more corona tests and genetic testing of viruses. This is the only way to get an overview of the spread of possible new variants.

The WHO has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) seven times since 2005. The Corona emergency was the second longest. The longest applies to polio and has existed since 2014. Since July 2022 there has also been a monkeypox emergency. Emergencies have also been declared for influenza A virus H1N1 (2009-2010), Ebola in West Africa (2014-2016), Zika (2016) and Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2019-2020). (dpa)