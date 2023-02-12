At the initiative of two educators, Sanctuary students have dedicated themselves to recording the return of native fauna species to an area dedicated today to the conservation of natural resources in the foothills of Tatamá

By Oscar Osorio Ospina

A good part of the 510 hectares that today are part of the Planes de San Rafael Integrated Management District in Santuario (Risaralda) were occupied by farms dedicated to livestock and other agricultural activities. But everything began to change when in 1995 the Municipal Council decided to declare this area a natural municipal park, which the Ministry of the Environment elevated in 2010 to the category of integrated management district.

San Rafael is located on the eastern slope of the Western Cordillera, is part of the buffer zone of the Tatamá National Natural Park and has strategic importance given its fluvial wealth, made up of the San Rafael River and its tributaries, the La Cristalina streams. , Papayal and Santa Elena, supplies the municipal aqueduct system.

Currently, 64 properties are part of this integrated management district, covering some 460 hectares declared preservation and restoration zones, while the remaining 50 correspond to the zone of sustainable use with blackberry, tree tomato and other agricultural lines. .

To observe the progress of the restoration process of the native richness of flora and fauna, teachers José Uriel Hernández, professor at the Technological University of Pereira, and Raúl Pareja, in charge of the natural sciences and environmental education area of ​​the Sanctuary Institute, put in A project is underway in which the young people who are part of the Gallito de Roca Research Incubator, made up of students from grades 6 to 11 of secondary vocational education, and the Cacique Candela incubator made up of primary school students, in alliance with the Community Action Board of the sector.

This initiative called “Whoever returns” is registered as an environmental school project in the Ondas de Colciencias program, is part of the Citizen Project for Environmental Education, PROCEDA, and was entered in the “Leaving a mark” contest of the Universidad de los Andes, in which it has already is among the 10 finalists.

Regarding the scope and purpose of the project, Professor Raúl Pareja told EL DIARIO that “our objective is to investigate or investigate who has returned after 30 years to repopulate what were cattle farms and minor crops by settlers from Antioquia and in which the Cárder took over the administration of what is today the Planes de San Rafael Integrated Management District”.

A Cárder visitor center has been established there, which is used for academic and research work, as well as accommodation for visitors who can explore a good part of the area through different routes such as the Sendero Lluvia de Semillas and El Amparo.

Pareja points out that the research sought to cover three topics: birds, plants and mammals through the use of research cameras for wildlife, which people commonly call camera traps, located in strategic places. She explains that they decided to focus on observing mammals “because they have been much more beaten by hunters and less pampered than birds by humans, which are observed with very sophisticated devices.”

He added that the strong niche of this work is the observation of small and medium-sized mammals, in development of which between 12 and 15 species have been detected, such as opossums, guatines, armadillos or ragtail gurres, weasels, squirrels, mice… “But the father of the chicks, or rather, our greatest discovery has been the white-tailed deer, which means a lot to us because it was widely hunted by the ancient colonists, even by the indigenous people, because one of those animals meant about 30 kilos of meat . And among the predators, the tigrillo and the taira have been found”.

All of them are part of a booklet that is currently being printed and which has been financed with a contest from the Cárder, the National Parks Office and the Sanctuary Cultural and Environmental Development Corporation.

Regarding the importance of this work, he said that it is a living classroom for research on the site: “For us, the true natural sciences come alive to the extent that we study them in the context of the territory, which many times we do not know, we do not value it and we cannot keep it”.

For the UTP teacher, José Uriel Hernández, this project implies a strategy to approach educational institutions with the aim of promoting the scientific spirit in children, young people and teachers. “That makes us have our sights not only on the Sanctuary but on other municipalities, motivating the formation of the scientific spirit. Everything starts with a research proposal or a research question and at the Sanctuary Institute the question has always arisen: how is biodiversity affected by monocultures?, which has been the structuring axis of the research that we started between 2007-2008,” he said.

He added that the Quiénes Vuelven project “has a very important connotation, because it connects school children with scientific research, takes them to the municipality with children from the municipal school, young people from the official school and connects them with the university, There are four parameters in which boys, girls, young people and teachers are involved in the subject of the investigation, that seems to me to be the most important thing».

He explained, immediately afterwards, that thanks to the relationship of a young man from Sanctuary with the Instituto Santuario and the Universidad de los Andes, he opened the doors to present the project to that alma mater where it has been very well received and highly valued, especially all for the conductive line that is built between the school of the village, the municipal school and the university.

And he privileged, above all, the fact that the observation of the native fauna with these cameras distorts, to some extent, the concept that some boys have who, when asked what animals we have in Risaralda, answer that the tiger, the lion, the elephant, the giraffe… “They are in the Ukumarí park, but our fauna is from another dimension and therefore the importance of recognizing the diversity that we have in the Tatamá National Natural Park. And it is amazing because being able to discover by your own means what you have in the territory is fascinating”, Hernández pointed out.