WHO rewards Colombian for her contributions to tobacco control

Within the framework of the ‘World No Tobacco Day Awards 2023′, from the World Health Organization (WHO), recognition was given to the Colombian Blanca Llorente, economist, public health specialist and research director of the Anáas Foundation. Llorente received an award for his long-term contributions to tobacco control research and advocacy in Colombia, in the region, and globally. The news was issued in an official statement from the Pan American Health Organization in Washington DC, on May 25, 2023.

Each year, WHO honors health professionals, researchers, officials, public agencies and civil society organizations who have made an outstanding contribution to advancing the policies and measures included in the WHO Framework Convention for the Control of Tobacco (CMCT) in each of the six regions that comprise it. Winners are selected from nominations submitted following a global public call and a maximum of six prizes are awarded per region.

On the part of Colombia, the only prize awarded was to Blanca Llorente, together with professionals and organizations from Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay. Llorente is an economist from the Javeriana University, a Social Evaluation Specialist from the Universidad de los Andes, with a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of London. She has 15 years of experience in the design and implementation of public health interventions related to sustainable development.

He has participated in more than 20 research and implementation projects related to tobacco control, coordinated studies to measure illicit trade. She is the author or co-author of more than 30 publications on the topics of health policy, development policy, social responsibility, and human rights. She has been a consultant for PAHO, the World Bank and the IDB. She has worked as a university professor for 25 years, in charge of various topics related to sustainable development, monitoring and evaluation of public policies.

Currently, she works as research director of the Anáas Foundation and works hand in hand with various scientific and civil organizations in Colombia so that the Bill that promotes implementation is approved in the Congress of the Republic, for the first time in history. of the country, of the tax on electronic cigarettes or ‘vapers’ and that the tax on tobacco be tripled (See full statement on this petition bit.ly/3pJV7AT

In her work with communities, she has designed and implemented pedagogical strategies for training leaders in smoke-free environments, training parents in issues related to the consumption of tobacco products, and training volunteers in schools in citizen participation competitions.

Among the other awards given by the WHO are distinctions to Dr. Reina Roa, from Panama, ACT Promoção da Saúde and the Center for Studies on Tobacco and Health (CETAB) of Brazil, the Research Center for the Tobacco Epidemic (CIET ) from Uruguay and the Uruguayan Society of Tabacology (SUT); and the Mexican organizations Salud Justa Mx, Polithink, Coalición México Salud-Hable, Códice SC (Comunicación, Diálogo y Conciencia SC) and Refleacciona con Responsabilidad AC. Mexico today is the ninth PAHO Member State to totally ban tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship in its country.

Tobacco use kills more than 8 million people each year in the world, one million of them in the Americas. World No Tobacco Day was created by the Member States of the WHO in 1987 and is commemorated every May 31. Its objective is to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and exposure to its smoke.

The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023 is ‘Grow Food, Not Tobacco’. The campaign aims to encourage governments to end subsidies on tobacco growing and use the resources saved to help farmers switch to more sustainable crops that improve food security and nutrition for the world‘s population.