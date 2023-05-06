WHO says that covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency – EntornoInteligente

He covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, announced this Friday the World Health Organization.

The Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations of the OMS discussed the pandemic this Thursday at its 15th meeting on covid-19, and the organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusagreed that the declaration of public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, should end.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend,” he said. Tedros at a press conference this Friday.

This trend allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before the covid-19“, said Tedros. “Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the fifteenth time and recommended that I declare the end of the public health emergency of international concern. I accepted that advice.”

The organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, about six weeks before characterizing it as a pandemic.

A PHEIC creates an agreement between countries to comply with the recommendations of the OMS for emergency management. Each country, in turn, declares its own public health emergency, declarations that carry legal weight. Countries use them to pool resources and dispense with rules to alleviate a crisis.

USA are you ready to let your public health emergency covid-19 end on May 11.

There have been more than 765 million confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to WHO data. Nearly 7 million people have died so far. Europe had the most confirmed cases overall, but the Americas reported the most deaths. Approximately 1 in 6 total deaths occurred in EU.

Cases peaked in December 2022 when the omicron subvariant swept across the globe, hitting the western Pacific with particular force. But billions of doses of vaccines have been administered around the world, and deaths have remained well below previous peaks.

Now, the cases and deaths of covid-19 They are the lowest in three years. Still, more than 3,500 people died in the last week of April and billions remain unvaccinated.

Tedros He said that if necessary, he would not hesitate to call another emergency committee meeting and declare a global health emergency again if there is a significant increase in cases or deaths from covid-19 in the future.

“He covid-19 has left and continues to leave deep scars on our world. Those scars should serve as a permanent reminder of the potential for new viruses to emerge with devastating consequences,” he said. Tedros.

“One of the greatest tragedies of the covid-19 it didn’t have to be that way. We have the tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics, detect them earlier, respond faster, and communicate their impact. But globally, a lack of coordination, a lack of equity and a lack of solidarity meant that those tools were not used as effectively as they could have been,” he said. Tedros. “We must promise ourselves and our children and grandchildren that we will never make those mistakes again.”

