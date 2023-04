Traiskirchen’s Mayor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) was already a guest in Weiz last week to get basic votes for the three-way battle for the leadership of the red federal party. On Monday evening, the left cell in the Graz city party showed up. Around 200 followed the call and made a pilgrimage to Arsim Gjergji’s local Eleven on Kaiserfeldgasse to listen to “Andi” for well over an hour after a friendly welcome applause.