Home » Who to succeed Me Yawovi Agboyibo and restart the CAR? – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

Who to succeed Me Yawovi Agboyibo and restart the CAR? – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
Who to succeed Me Yawovi Agboyibo and restart the CAR? – TOGOTOPNEWS

Important electoral deadlines are announced for the Togolese political world this year in particular the regional and legislative elections for which the electoral census starts at the end of April. To better take part in these important meetings, the Action Committee for Renewal (CAR) of the late Me Yawovi Agboyibo will be in elective congress on Saturday, April 29th. 5 candidates are in the running to restart the CAR.

On the list is the name of Togbui Dagban Ayivon IV who publicly announced his candidacy on the media. This district chief affirms that he proposes himself as “a candidate for recourse”. “I’m waiting for the activists to decide to ask me to introduce myself,” he said. The militant of the red party did not fail to underline that it is the aura of the first person in charge who will raise the party or not. “If the first person in charge does not have a grip, does not have the toughness or the charisma necessary to be able to breathe new life into it, I believe that it will be difficult but the CAR is not destined to disappear”, reassures- does he

Apart from the crowned head, 4 other candidates are also in the running. These include Ms. Yémé, Mr. Adaté, Nador Awoukou, Mr. Kolani and Jean Kissi. The latter, we are informed, “has not declared himself publicly but is still in the running”.

Moreover, in parallel with the preparation of the congress, the CAR is remobilizing its base. “We have revisited our bases so that they know not to rest on one’s laurels. If they are not in turmoil, they are still on a war footing so that once the congress is done, quickly, get up again immediately so that we can approach this field which is coming up”, commented Togbui Dagban Ayivon IV .

See also  One new case of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia in Pinghu, Zhejiang was detected at the isolation point | New coronary pneumonia | Zhejiang_Sina News

Atha Assan

You may also like

In Furschweiler, the anniversary of the refuge huts...

Decision about Turkish citizen detained in Masjid al-Aqsa...

Migration Colombia clarified the situation of Juan Guaidó

Internationally renowned biomechanist speaks at Chemnitz University of...

EU starts joint gas purchase

Sara Rhenals and Santiago Oñate will deliver the...

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Annual Report for 2022

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: Tournoi Dynastie Brim...

How to help a stressed cat?

Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy