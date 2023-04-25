Who to succeed Me Yawovi Agboyibo and restart the CAR? – TOGOTOPNEWS

Important electoral deadlines are announced for the Togolese political world this year in particular the regional and legislative elections for which the electoral census starts at the end of April. To better take part in these important meetings, the Action Committee for Renewal (CAR) of the late Me Yawovi Agboyibo will be in elective congress on Saturday, April 29th. 5 candidates are in the running to restart the CAR.

On the list is the name of Togbui Dagban Ayivon IV who publicly announced his candidacy on the media. This district chief affirms that he proposes himself as “a candidate for recourse”. “I’m waiting for the activists to decide to ask me to introduce myself,” he said. The militant of the red party did not fail to underline that it is the aura of the first person in charge who will raise the party or not. “If the first person in charge does not have a grip, does not have the toughness or the charisma necessary to be able to breathe new life into it, I believe that it will be difficult but the CAR is not destined to disappear”, reassures- does he

Apart from the crowned head, 4 other candidates are also in the running. These include Ms. Yémé, Mr. Adaté, Nador Awoukou, Mr. Kolani and Jean Kissi. The latter, we are informed, “has not declared himself publicly but is still in the running”.

Moreover, in parallel with the preparation of the congress, the CAR is remobilizing its base. “We have revisited our bases so that they know not to rest on one’s laurels. If they are not in turmoil, they are still on a war footing so that once the congress is done, quickly, get up again immediately so that we can approach this field which is coming up”, commented Togbui Dagban Ayivon IV .

Atha Assan