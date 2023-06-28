WHO warns of an “unusually hot” summer in Europe

The regional director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Henri P. Kluge, has warned about the “unusually hot” summer that the continent is going to experience, and recalled that last year the extreme heat caused of some 20,000 deaths between June and August.

Through a statement, Kluge cited a report from the European Union and the World Meteorological Organization that warned that Europe has been warming twice as fast as the world average since the 1980s, and the extreme heat in the months of summer “is becoming the norm, not the exception.

Kluge recalled that Spain and Portugal are already registering temperatures above 40 degrees, which “enormously increases the risk of forest fires.” “At the beginning of the month, Kazakhstan witnessed deadly forest fires that claimed the lives of at least 15 people, 14 of them firefighters. At the same time, flash floods and landslides occurred in other parts of Europe, which also claimed lives.”

Thus, he has asked “to take care of each other during the summer months by watching over your elderly relatives and neighbors, limiting outdoor activity when it is very hot, staying hydrated, keeping your homes cool and allowing yourself time to rest.”

Possible ‘regrowth’ of monkeypox

Along with the recent increased risk of extreme heat, Kluge has also drawn attention to a “recent resurgence” of monkeypox (mpox) infections, which has occurred “first in the United States and then in the United Kingdom, Spain , Belgium and the Netherlands.

Specifically, Europe registered 22 new cases of mpox during the month of May, which the WHO warns of as a possible “regrowth”. “Although this figure may seem low, it indicates that the virus continues to circulate in Europe, especially affecting men who have sex with men, and that we could see a new outbreak,” Kluge said.

The top leader of the WHO in Europe has called on European citizens most at risk of mpox to get vaccinated, limit contact with others if they have symptoms, and avoid close physical contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has mpox.

Kluge has welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to continue with its vaccination program and has urged other countries to “continue to reduce barriers to testing, vaccination and care for people belonging to groups at risk.”

