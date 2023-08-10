Who was Fernando Villavicencio, the assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate?

One of the presidential candidates who registered for the elections to be held on August 20 was Fernando Villavicencio, a politician who ended up assassinated this Wednesday, at the exit of a rally in the center of Quito, in Ecuador. Therefore, there has been a lot of tension in the territory of the neighboring country.

The presidential candidate was one of the bets that the Construye Movement had to return the Ecuadorian right to the presidency, after the periods by Rafael Correa and Guillermo LassoHowever, his assassination dismayed his colleagues, as well as an entire country, which is experiencing difficult times in its security.

Fernando Villavicencio He was a well-known Ecuadorian politician who worked at the state-owned Petroecuador company, where he was recognized for being a union leader, and later worked as a journalist in various media outlets that exist in Ecuador.

He was elected as an assemblyman in Ecuador in 2021 by the Ecuadorian Socialist Party and the Concertación Movement, who formed the Honesty Alliance, to achieve the election of the former presidential candidate.

Born in 1963, Villavicencio studied journalism in Colombia, for which he had the opportunity to join Petroecuador in 1996, after being one of the founders of Pachakitik (union movement), a year before he entered the work experience that would take to be recognized until 1999.

