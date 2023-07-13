Who were in charge of defending Colombia in The Hague?

The arguments they used in the Hague ruling

• The legal regime of the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles that Nicaragua invokes should not be considered as part of customary international law and, therefore, it is not opposable to Colombia.

• Under customary international law, Colombia’s rights to an exclusive economic zone with its corresponding 200 nautical mile continental shelf prevail over Nicaragua’s extended continental shelf claims.

• Nicaragua has not scientifically demonstrated that it has a continental shelf that extends beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of its territorial sea is measured and in the direction of Colombia.

• Nicaragua has not respected the conventional procedure before the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf nor has it fulfilled its burden of proof in the process.

• The rights of third States would be directly affected by the Nicaraguan claim in the Southwestern Caribbean.

The two questions that were answered in The Hague

1. Under customary international law, can a State’s right to a continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of its territorial sea is measured extend within 200 nautical miles? counted from the baselines of another State?

In trend: Government ordered the authorities to refer to the ELN with respect

2. What are the customary international law criteria for determining the limit of the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured? And, in this regard, do paragraphs 2 to 6 of article 76 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea reflect customary international law?”