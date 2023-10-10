Who will be the next mayor of Gigante?

On this occasion we will know the voting intention for the Mayor of the municipality of Gigante.

We continue touring the department of Huila to meet first-hand with the inhabitants of the municipalities of Gigante, who are their favorite candidates for Mayor.

Asemproc SAS, the Huila firm hired by Diario del Huila, visited this municipality where it interviewed in person 256 people who will go out to vote on October 29.

Remember to consult the technical sheet to clear any concerns.

Voting intention for men and women

Male voting intention 18 – 30 and 31 -50

Intention to vote men 51 -65 and over 65

Intention to vote women 18 – 30 and 31 -50

Voting intention for men 51-65 and over 65

Datasheet

