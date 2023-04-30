who will have more weight in the economy of the future? From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Politics or business: who will have more weight in the economy of the future?



The US falls in the Index of Economic Freedom, with political choices that are increasingly directing the moves of the economy. The Western model seems to be moving towards political planning and the free market leaves room for different perspectives

At least three hours. It says, right?

This should be the waiting time before jumping into the water after lunch under an umbrella. Science, simple rumor or grandmother’s teaching, the fact remains that, if in doubt, burraco is played before 3 pm.

Here perhaps the USA had forgotten the cards at home, because in some cases they chose to go their own way and dive into a sea ​​of ​​political moves, congesting an economy that was still digesting some geopolitical repercussions. Inflation and the continuous increase in rates; pollution and the ban on the registration of cars with combustion engines: these are all decisions taken by political bodies which undoubtedly influence the economy of the entire West. Moves that start from parliaments, rather than from companies; which start from the firmness of certain decisions, rather than from the fluidity of supply and demand.

Above all, the noise is being made by the United States, which, according to what emerges from the annual Index of Economic Freedom, is dealing with a few choices – political, to be precise – that are not exactly healthy for the economy. All this at a time when the US is preparing for the next elections between old and new candidates, Biden e Trump above all, with the Republican undermined by the name of Ron De Santis.

What is happening to the economy today and what will change tomorrow? Better draw a burraco card and see what happens.

IEF

“Mostly free”. This is the category into which the United States falls, at 25th place in the Index of Economic Freedom (or Economic Freedom Index). The lowest point ever reached by Washington since the Heritage Foundation and The Wall Street Journal created this ranking in 1995. Since that year, the index has been responsible for reporting how economically free or not a country is, with an overall given by factors such as the investment freedom and the monetary one, public spending and the weight of taxes…

