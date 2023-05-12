Who will Karnataka belong to?

For the past two months, the southern Indian state of Karnataka has been the focus of every media channel in India.

Votes were cast in the state assembly elections on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13 after the counting of votes.

In Karnataka, where the Congress has run the busiest election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a desperate attempt to sway the voters to his side by holding road shows for more than 24 hours, which, according to BJP, Modi’s charisma in these elections. I can bring revolution.

Karnataka is different from other states of India and the voters also have a different mindset.

The area has been the epicenter of major bribery scandals attributed to top politicians who have been a key part of election campaigns in recent times.

Bangalore, the capital city, is a hub of information technology, likened to the Silicon Valley of Asia, home to renowned institutions of higher education where students from all over the world flock to study. Most of the population is prosperous and lives much better than the citizens of the rest of the states who, despite being religious, avoid fanaticism.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party has ruled the state for a long time, the Congress has always had strong roots in Karnataka. The third largest party Janata Dal Secular has the status of ‘Kingmaker’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has left no stone unturned to strengthen Hindutva here during its rule, whether it is to raise the case of Muslim students wearing hijab to take exams, to declare the former Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan as anti-Hindu or anti-Muslim. An election manifesto to withdraw the reservation given to

Therefore, the speed with which the task of painting a large section of the secular minded population in the color of Hindutva was started was seen recently when all parties spreading religious hatred including Bajrang Dal were included in the election manifesto of the Congress. A debate was raised on the promise of banning.

The prime minister of secular India himself instructed the voters during the relay that they should not forget to chant ‘Bajrangi Bhagwan’ while voting.

After the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress, under its new strategy, tried hard to limit the election campaign on the core issues of the people, but the BJP’s campaign to equate the ‘Bajrang Dil ban’ with the ban on Lord Bajrang. Not only forced the Congress to clean itself up, but top leaders had to go viral on social media with scenes of worshiping Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka is famous for its state elections, which set the trend for parliamentary elections, as this state is considered the gateway to the south.

In the early 1980s, when Indira Gandhi won a clear majority in the parliamentary elections, rebel leader Chandrashekhar started the first ‘Bharat Yatra’ of independent South India from Karnataka. He was considered a symbol of secular India in those days.

Chandrashekhar became the Prime Minister of the country in 1990 and broke the monopoly of the Congress for the first time since the formation of the Janata Party.

It is the same Janata Party which merged with the Jan Sangh to form the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rahul Gandhi, the grandson of Indira Gandhi, started the Bharat Jodu Yatra from Karnataka in the same manner. People have appreciated his idea of ​​secular India, due to which the hope of BJP to form its new government is starting to look less.

According to public opinion polls, she does not consider her potential electoral defeat as a good omen for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Observers say that despite the strict guidelines of the Election Commission, the practice of ‘notes for votes’ continues to be rampant in Karnataka, especially in areas considered safe constituencies of the Congress.

However, 30 percent of the Muslim population is said to have decided to vote for the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular, and Muslim candidates were fielded in most constituencies that the BJP campaigned to disqualify. The organization is associated with the People’s Front and is involved in terrorist activities.

Whatever the election results and whichever political party forms the government, one thing is becoming clear that instead of fundamental issues in India’s election campaign, religious hatred is now becoming the focus, which is not only shaking the secular base of this country but also the minorities. forcing them to formulate new strategies.

Two things are important. One is that if BJP wins the elections, it is certain that like North India, South India has also come under the influence of Hindutva, which could be the end of Indian secularism and the beginning of Hindu Rashtra.

Second, if the Congress succeeds, it will be a sign that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has breathed new life into the dead soul of the Congress and that it is working with the opposition parties under a secular-based strategy. BJP can dare to end the Hindutva wave.

All opinion polls have indicated that the Congress will win the elections as the single largest party.

Note: This article is based on personal views of the columnist, with which Independent Urdu does not have to agree.