Who won the battle for the rating of the women’s team?

This Monday, July 24, the Colombia women’s team He had his first game in the Under 20 World Cup that has been held in Australia since July 20.

The ‘tricolor’ team faced the Republic of Korea, winning 2-0 thanks to the teamwork and strategy of players such as the forward, Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme.

The sporting event was broadcast both by the RCN Channel as Snail Television, chains that bought the rights to be able to show on the small screen the different matches that the women’s team will play during the World Cup.

However, only one of the two channels managed to take the majority of viewers connected to its transmission. This was evidenced in the most recent report by Kantar Ibope Media, a company that collects and analyzes audiences in Latin America, including Colombia.

