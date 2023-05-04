Why a national land use plan? – TOGOTOPNEWS

The process of developing a national land use plan (SNAT) is ongoing. The preparatory phase has already been completed, leaving room for the three other remaining phases. What is the interest of a national spatial planning scheme for Togo?

The SNAT, according to the ministry in charge of development planning, is a tool that makes it possible to set the main lines now for a viable and controlled future of a territory. It sets the main options for socio-economic development and physical and spatial planning for the long term with a view to ensuring rational use of land and space.

Consequently, it is an instrument of territorial governance that allows the government, we are informed, “to better distribute new economic, socio-cultural and environmental activities over the territory; to exploit the assets while avoiding constraints and waste and to obtain collective progress and above all to ensure the well-being of the populations and territorial equity”.

As a reminder, the process of developing Togo’s SNAT was officially launched on February 28, 2023 by the Head of Government, Victoire-Tomegah Dogbé. It will be developed in line with the WAEMU regional space development plan.

The process of developing the SNAT, according to Dr Yendoubé Demakou, Director of Orientation at the Delegate Ministry in charge of Territorial Development, comprises four main phases: the preparation phase, the diagnostic phase, the phase of defining the plan and the implementation phase of implementation, monitoring-evaluation and communication mechanisms with a database and an atlas.

The current stage, the second, which is devoted to the collection of data from the various actors in development, aims to make an inventory, then a causal analysis to be able to establish the assessment report of the diagnosis.

Atha Assan