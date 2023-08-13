Why agile transformation doesn’t work without the right attitude

Key factors in the Agile journey and influential culture models

It’s no longer a secret that agile transformation in companies is not just on the methodological level. In addition and as a prerequisite, a suitable culture is necessary for agility to be effective. And in order to bring agile values ​​and principles to life, you need a context that must not contradict them.

On the one hand, people’s behavior is determined by their individual personality, on the other hand, the anchored values ​​and the existing environmental context have the greatest influence. What this means for the transformation and what effects it has on the further procedure was the topic of an exciting interview with Robert Gies on the past eleventh Tools4AgileTeams conference.

Robert has been active in software development for 30 years and is now one of the most renowned figures in the agile community. In conversation with Franziska von Werder he identifies important key factors that can support organizations on the Agile journey and examines different cultural models that have a direct influence on our actions. Here’s the recording of the momentous session:

The Tools4AgileTeams 2023 from 29.11. until 1.12.

Agile collaboration in organizations writes countless stories, whether in teams or in overall scaling. We are already looking forward to the upcoming Tools4AgileTeams conference to hear many such instructive and stimulating stories – of great successes, of crashing failure and the lessons learned from it, of promising methods, of new tools, of critical views of the tried and tested, of productive provocations and and and.

Are you in? Again this year you have the choice of participating on site in Wiesbaden or following the conference remotely. Secure your ticket now!

Further information

The way to an agile, learning, dynamically robust organization

Mastering Cargo Cult – Dunning, Kruger and the Agile Bias Curve

Agile leadership: manager or leader, good or bad – what now?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

