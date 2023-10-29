Why are there shortages of some medications?

Given the constant complaints from citizens about the shortage of some medications, the Attorney General’s Office is carrying out investigations with the national government and indicated that the problem is due to the lack of a director at Invima.

This was stated by the attorney general for health, labor and social security matters, Diana Ojeda, who added that Invima has been acting on an interim basis for more than a year and the last appointment was that of Juan Carlos Arias Escobar, third interim director of the entity in fourteen months.

According to the official at Invima, the entity in charge of the quality inspection of medicines and the Ministry of Health, there is a record of twelve thousand medicines that have not been dispensed.

The complaints

Ojeda said that “since the third quarter we started receiving complaints, it doesn’t mean that this didn’t even happen. In November, a letter from Acemi addressed to the attorney general arrived with a list of very important medications for heart disease, HIV, antibiotics, painkillers, insulin, the list is very large.”

Precisely, Dane reported that currently, in Colombia there is a shortage and shortage of some medications to treat some diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, HIV and cancer, as well as some analgesics and anticoagulants, which are part of the diseases that most Colombians usually suffer.

The Attorney General’s Office official stated that the situation has been occurring for some time, becoming accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Evasive answers

Ojeda said that when Invima was consulted, it only gave evasive answers due to the interim period in which it was in place.

In this sense, the delegate indicated that “in Invima there are more than twelve thousand backlogged records and the disciplinary area made several visits to the entity, we collected all the information on users, pharmaceuticals and orphan diseases and we passed all these inputs to the disciplinary area. , which opened a process.”

In addition, the attorney warned about the impact on patients with diseases such as Hepatitis C, because it is the only medicine that the Ministry of Health purchases directly and the important process has been required since the beginning of the year.

That is why Ojeda stated that “we are destroying what has been built for thirty years, in terms of medicines we cannot continue playing. The health Conpes to regulate public policy expired last year, we do not know if they are working on a new one.”

Investigation

For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office ordered the opening of a disciplinary investigation against the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo Martínez; and former minister Diana Carolina Corcho Mejía, for the alleged failure to fulfill duties in relation to the shortage of medicines in the national territory during 2023.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber will establish the causes why there could be an unjustified delay on the part of the officials regarding decisions to face the situation, which could directly affect the health of thousands of Colombians, the interruption of treatments and even the postponement of procedures.

In the file, which also included the director of Medicines and Health Technology, Claudia Marcela Vargas Peláez, it was alleged that since July of this year there was an investigation into the delays in the process for the issuance of health records for the production or marketing of molecules that were out of supply or at risk of being so.

Evidence

The Public Ministry requested the practice of several tests, including the publications made to warn of the shortage, the policy designed to guarantee the corresponding supply of medicines and coordination with other sectors to overcome the situation.

The disciplinary action initiated by the entity seeks to determine the occurrence of the conduct, establish whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and define whether or not it acted under some cause of exclusion of liability.

You may be interested in: Cali patients are concerned about the shortage of medicines

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

