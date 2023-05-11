Home » Why aren’t all the games played with VAR in the PRO League 2023?
Barcelona de Guayaquil added a new defeat to its record in the Copa Libertadores de América as a local. The “bullfighter” team was defeated by Palmeiras from Brazil on date 3 of Group C with a score of 0-2.

The VAR system is a necessary tool that not everyone can access.

Refereeing in modern football has evolved considerably in recent years, and one of the most prominent tools in this transformation is the Video Assistance Refereeing (VAR) system. In the context of the 2023 Pro League in Ecuador, it is crucial to analyze the need to include VAR in all matches of the championship, not just in some selected matches. The implementation of VAR in all the matches of the 2023 Pro League would guarantee greater impartiality in arbitration decisions. VAR offers the possibility of reviewing controversial plays, such as goals, penalties or red cards, from different angles and with the help of advanced technology, this significantly reduces the margin of human error and justice in the development of matches. In addition, the inclusion of VAR in all Pro League matches would generate greater confidence among players, technical teams, managers and fans, who, by having a system for reviewing and correcting refereeing decisions, provides peace of mind and certainty in the validity of the results; Ecuadorian soccer has shown significant growth in recent years, with teams seeking to stand out in international competitions; By having VAR present in all matches, the level of professionalism would be raised and matched with renowned leagues that have already implemented this technology. The VAR would also contribute to the reduction of conflicts and protests during matches, erroneous referee decisions, generate tensions and confrontational situations between players and referees. The review of plays in real time makes it possible to minimize these episodes, since there is an objective and precise tool to resolve disputes.

