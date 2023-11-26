Why aren’t there more passenger trains in the United States?

Long-Distance Train Service Restoration Program, and other successful examples of regional rail networks in the United States. “If we were able to improve the connections between, let’s say, Detroit and Chicago or between Dallas and Houston or New York and Albany,” Freemark says, “we would create regional transportation options that could help reduce emissions and help regional economies.”

Rail enthusiasts such as Mike Schafer, author of “Classic American Streamliners,” say they see possibility. “There is new hope in that state governments that previously turned a blind eye to rail are realizing that it’s time to upgrade one of the oldest forms of transportation to compete with modern highways and airports,” Schafer told CNN. Despite many challenges, reasons for hope over train travel are building in the United States and beyond.

