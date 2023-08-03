Why can anyone be a candidate?

To set up a business, whatever it is, certain requirements must be met, as well as to hold certain positions.

Nowadays, even for the simplest of formal jobs, you must meet a certain profile and/or pass certain tests. And, usually, the greater the responsibility, the more training and experience are required.

Paradoxically, the same does not happen with popularly elected posts. Beyond exceeding a certain age, in order to be a councilor, mayor, deputy, governor, congressman and even president of the Republic, in Colombia an education profile and trajectory are not required to guarantee that he will be able to hold the position, that he has the competencies to play it well.

They will say that democracy cannot be limited and that, by demanding a certain profile to run for public office, the right to elect and be elected is violated, but where is the responsibility with a municipality, with a department and with a country when you hold them? of public corporations and the offices of the executive are in the hands of people whose training would scarcely be enough for them to perform operational functions in a private company.

Whoever wants to lead must prepare to do so and citizens must demand preparation. If there is no norm that establishes requirements to aspire to a popular election position, then the filter should be set by the electorate itself, which, as a principle of quality control in the public sector, should refrain from voting for candidates without training or experience.

Unfortunately, as our Congress of the Republic shows, whose renewal in 2022 consisted of the election of youtubers, a good part of Colombians is guided by superfluous conditions when voting.

It cannot be that the most important positions in a country, which influence the lives of thousands or millions for better or worse, are the ones with the fewest requirements.

