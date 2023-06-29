Why cars in Bismarckstraße have a break on Friday

At least for a few hours, traffic will have to slow down in the Neustadtviertel on June 30th. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the citizens’ initiative “Liveable Hessenplatz and Surroundings” in cooperation with local shops will block Bismarckstrasse for the third year in a row. “We call for more speed and courage in the implementation of traffic solutions that finally bring about a noticeable traffic calming,” says the citizens’ initiative.

“Against autoposers and speeders”

The protest against speeders, autoposers and other burdens for the residents takes place in the form of a street festival. On the one hand, local businesses will offer catering and entertainment. On the other hand, there will be enough space to use the street individually and without being forced to buy. “Dado & The Volunteers” provide the background music.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

