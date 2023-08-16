Why Chicagoans are Flocking to Cape Coral, Florida

Chicagoans Flock to Cape Coral, Florida as Winter Escape

It’s no surprise that the biting cold of the Midwest winters pushes some Chicago residents to seek warmer climates. And according to a study conducted by real estate website Redfin, one city is standing out as the top choice for these sun-seekers – Cape Coral, Florida.

Located just 10 miles southwest of Fort Myers, Cape Coral is a booming city with a population of approximately 200,000. Known for its picturesque canals and Gulf Coast location, Cape Coral has become a magnet for those looking to escape the windy city.

The study examined the browsing behavior of two million users who were looking at homes for sale online in over 100 metro areas between April and June of this year. It revealed that residents of the Chicago metropolitan area were more interested in moving to Cape Coral than any other city. While the reasons behind this preference remain unclear, one can speculate that the allure of warm weather and the beauty of Southwest Florida play a significant role.

On the other hand, Chicago itself seems to be facing a different reality. The city ranked fifth on Redfin’s list of metro areas homebuyers are most eager to leave, with San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington DC taking the top spots. Despite this, Chicago has not lost its appeal entirely. In fact, the city was the go-to destination for those looking to leave the Denver metropolitan area. It also emerged as the top out-of-state choice for locals relocating from the Detroit area.

The migration patterns revealed in Redfin’s analysis shed light on the shifting preferences of homebuyers in the current market. While some are eager to escape the cold winters and congested cities, others see the cultural and economic opportunities that Chicago has to offer.

As the winter months approach, it seems that more Chicagoans will be joining the ranks of Cape Coral’s vibrant community. Amidst the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, the allure of a friendly community, beautiful landscapes, and a break from the cold Midwest weather is proving to be an irresistible draw for many.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

