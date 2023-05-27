Why criticize the singer of the song ‘Apni Gadhi Revo Nakaalon’?

In recent days, Sindhi singer Mumtaz Molai, who sang the viral song ‘Apni Gadhi Revo Nakaalon’, has been criticized by social media users for his statement about the Sindhi language.

A few days ago, Mumtaz Moolai recorded the song ‘Apni Gedhi Revo Nakaalon, Saath Main Jana Tej Ko Bathalon, Fisha Pla Khalaon Tujhe Sindhu Darya Ke Kain’ and uploaded it on social media, the song went viral overnight.

Many social media memes (jokes) were also created on this song. Pakistani and even other country’s tiktokers have created tiktoks on the lyrics of this song.

A video of Turkey’s TikTok on the lyrics of this song was also seen on social media.

When Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was being arrested and taken away in a big vehicle, the meme with the lyrics of this song also went viral on this video.

Many channels and YouTubers interviewed Mumtaz Molai after this song. Sindh Governor Kamran Tasuri also met Mumtaz Molai.

Overnight singer Mumtaz Molai came under fire when he was heard saying in a private TV morning show two days ago, ‘I have given a message of love by singing a song in Urdu. There are enough Sindhi songs that spread hate.’

Social media users criticized Mumtaz Molai for this statement.

In a Facebook post in Sindhi, a user named Abdus Salam wrote: ‘A TV channel interviewed him saying that Mumtaz Moulai has gone out of his time. They are saying that Sindhi language is a hate language.’

Journalist Zafar Hakdro wrote in a Facebook post: ‘We don’t know why we hope so much that someone will solve the problems of the whole world. Mumtaz Molai is a poor person from lower class. He never spoke in Urdu all his life. They are not understanding what they are saying on the channel. Why do you want revolution from them?’

A user named Dadlu tweeted: ‘Mumtaz Molai has behaved like an uneducated person. This is not the first time Casey has done this. It is the misfortune of the Sindhis that whomever they respected, they later killed them.

Mumtaz Moulai, who has demonstrated Jatki, is not the first person or individual who has done so, it is the misfortune of the Sindhi nation that the one who respected the Sindhi nation is the one who has harmed them. — Daadlo Sain  (@DaadloSain) May 26, 2023

After being criticized on social media, singer Mumtaz Molai apologized in a video message.

In the video, Mumtaz Molai said: ‘I have never expressed hatred towards Sindh. I apologize if anyone was offended.’