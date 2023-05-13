Home » Why did Mábel Lara decide to be a journalist?
Why did Mábel Lara decide to be a journalist?

Why did Mábel Lara decide to be a journalist?

The duality of Mábel Lara

The journalist revealed that she always lives a conjunctural moment in her professional life:

“I must admit that I have a very great duality because in the academy they always told me that one should be a journalist and not an activist, but I remember a phrase by Christina Manpur who says that one cannot be objective, one must be neutral, but in situations of injustice one must act”, affirms Lara.

The new political life of Mábel Lara

With my arrival at news one, in a very tough battle for independence, there I reached my ‘prime’, with many personal and group awards, there I reached my ceiling, but the time came to take sides, to say more things than in the media could not”.

Mábel decides to go to Washington DC to study public policy, more precisely in George Town, From that moment, and as she herself recounts, calls began to arrive from politicians and parties, to count on her and her knowledge.

It is important to note that she had almost everything ready to enter one of the largest Spanish-speaking media in the United States, but a talk with her husband made her change everything, and lead her life along political paths, which she did not know. They have become easy, because in her first outing as a politician she “burned out”, as she herself said, but this helped her a lot to grow.

