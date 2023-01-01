Perhaps no one thought that on the first day of the new year, montmorillonite powder became the object of everyone’s panic buying.

Today, the topic of “montmorillonite powder” has become the most popular search topic, and the montmorillonite powder on many e-commerce platforms has also been sold out. Why did it catch fire all of a sudden?

It is understood that the reason why montmorillonite powder is hotly searched is thatThe reason is that a mutant strain XBB has recently been discovered around the world. After infection, in addition to symptoms similar to influenza, fever, sore throat, body pain, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Because montmorillonite powder is not a prescription drug, it can be purchased online. Some media logged on to Taobao and found that in online pharmacies such as the official self-operated Ali Health Pharmacy, montmorillonite powder granules for treating diarrhea in adults and children are out of stock.

According to media reports, Liu Hongwei, chief physician of the Department of TCM Mucosa, Peking University Stomatological Hospital, reminded,Montmorillonite powder is mainly used in gastroenterology to treat diarrhea. It has astringent effect. The side effect is that its particles are difficult to excrete from the body and may cause constipation if left in the body.

Liao Shanying, deputy chief physician of the Department of Gastroenterology at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, said that if you are mildly or moderately dehydrated, oral rehydration salts are the first choice to supplement electrolytes.

We can also prepare electrolyte water by ourselves at home. Add a teaspoon of salt (about 4.5 grams) and a teaspoon of sugar (about 25 grams) into 500 ml of drinking water to meet our daily needs quantity.