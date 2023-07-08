Why did the head of the Russian Navy go to China?

As part of his trip, Nikolai Yevmenov examined the work of the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard, where new Chinese warships and submarines are assembled.

The head of the Russian Navy, Nikolay Yevmenovmade a visit to China this week, in the framework of which he met with the Chinese Minister of Defense, Li Shangfuand visited a shipyard in the city of Shanghai, where ships of the Asian giant’s Navy are assembled.

During his meeting with Yevmenov, which took place on July 3, Li stressed that the military relations between the two countries can “climb to a new level» as Moscow and Beijing strengthen their interactions at the level of joint maneuvers and patrols, as reported by the Chinese Ministry of Defense. For his part, Yevmenov stressed that Russia attaches great importance to the consolidation of the «pragmatic cooperation» with Chinese.

During the July 6 visit to the stillero Hudong-Zhonghua, of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Yevmenov examined new Chinese warships and submarines. The CSSC, which also builds civilian ships, builds project 054 frigates there, as well as project 071 amphibious transport dock ships and project 075 amphibious assault ships.

Likewise, the senior military witnessed the anchoring of a group of Russian ships from the Pacific Fleet that arrived in Shanghai on a friendly visit. In particular, these are the corvettes Gromki and Sovershenny, which dropped anchor in the Chinese city after spend days earlier near the eastern coast of Taiwanconsidered by Beijing as part of its territory, which unleashed the assumptions of analysts.

The researcher at the Institute for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Xiao Bin, rules out that Moscow is considering helping Beijing to take control of the island, given that the Asian giant reiterated that the taiwan question is his internal affair.

“It is more likely that the Russian ships acted on their own initiative and would like to show political support for China or win China‘s support for Russia. It is the use of a military operation to express a political position,” The South China Morning Post highlighted in comments published this Saturday.

On the other hand, Xiao stressed that the fact that the head of the Russian Navy agreed to see the processes at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard shows the high level of trust between Moscow and Beijing.

