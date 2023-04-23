Home » Why did the metal cover of the CASD fall off? Speak director of the work
Why did the metal cover of the CASD fall off? Speak director of the work

Why did the metal cover of the CASD fall off? Speak director of the work

About 9:00 in the morning of this Saturday April 22 there was an accident in the work being carried out by the Government of Cesar in the CASD Simón Bolívar, Alfonso López and Instpecam schools.

In the morning hours, citizens reported that a part of the metal infrastructure was “came down”. The director of the work, Omar Moucarsel, pointed out that two workers were injured, it is about José Montero Montero and Jeison Carreño. The official clarified that the blows they suffered were light.

One of them has a blow to the leg and the other to the arm“, he claimed. Likewise, he made it clear that the 150 workers have their ARL risk 5 insurance, their EPS and their pension.

According to their statements, the workers were on a break, while the 2 affected were carrying out an activity typical of the work: “We are in a cement foundry and at that moment we presume that there was a failure in one of the cats that are part of the structures. They have a break at 9:00 a.m., until 9:15 a.m., and another from 3:00 p.m., to 3:15 p.m.”.

GOVERNANCE

For her part, the Secretary of Infrastructure of Cesar, Esther Mendozamentioned: “We went to the area and indeed we were with the technical team and several workers who witnessed the event. The technical team of the work says that possibly one of the hydraulic jacks failed”.

Due to the incident, an investigation was launched to determine the causes. “We will take corrections. It must be clarified that an area of ​​the building under construction failed, and that has no nothing to do with the structural stability that the school eventually has. Construction will continue with the other workers”, he concluded.

