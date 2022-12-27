Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 26th Question: Why did the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic return to Class B management after nearly three years—authoritative experts explain in detail the implementation of the “Class B and B management” series of new crown virus infection

Xinhua News Agency reporters Chen Fang and Dong Ruifeng

With the weakening of the pathogenicity of Omicron virus, the popularization of vaccination, and the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, my country’s epidemic prevention and control is facing new situations and new tasks.

On the 26th, the National Health and Health Commission issued an announcement that it will adjust the new coronavirus infection from “Class B and A” to “B and B” on January 8, 2023. This is another major adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy since my country began to implement strict Class A prevention and control measures for infectious diseases on January 20, 2020.

It has been nearly 3 years since the implementation of the “Class B and A management” control policy, why is it adjusted to “B and B management” this time? What is the main basis for policy adjustment? Does the adjustment mean that the prevention and control efforts have been reduced? What changes will be brought about after the adjustment? Liang Wannian, an authoritative expert specially invited by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and the expert group leader of the National Health Commission’s New Crown Epidemic Response and Disposal Work Leading Group, immediately responded to public concerns.

Q: What is the main basis for the adjustment of the new crown virus infection from “Class B and A tube” to “Class B and B tube”?

Answer: Classified management has always been a strategy for the prevention and control of infectious diseases in my country, and dynamic adjustments have been implemented. Scientific management according to law has always been the basic principle for my country to deal with infectious diseases.

At present, there are 40 kinds of legal infectious diseases in my country, including 2 kinds of Class A, 27 kinds of Class B, and 11 kinds of Class C. Class A infectious diseases include plague and cholera. Class B infectious diseases include novel coronavirus pneumonia, infectious atypical pneumonia, AIDS, etc. Among them, new coronavirus pneumonia, infectious atypical pneumonia, and pulmonary anthrax among anthrax, adopt prevention and control measures for Class A infectious diseases. Class C infectious diseases are infectious diseases for surveillance and management, including influenza, etc.

To adjust infectious diseases from “Class B and A management” to “B and B management”, relevant conditions must be met. Under the premise of law, based on the understanding of the nature and harmfulness of pathogens and diseases, based on the immunity of the population and the resistance of the health and health system, and based on the current situation and future trend of the epidemic situation, the wisdom of experts is gathered, and domestic and foreign experience are used for comprehensive consideration. A variety of factors can make a decision.

From the perspective of legal basis, when an infectious disease may cause serious harm to citizens’ health and life safety, and may cause major economic losses and social impacts, the state can take high-intensity intervention measures against citizens and society. However, when the hazards of infectious diseases to human health and life safety are weakened, and the impact on the economy and society is reduced, the state should dynamically adjust the intensity of intervention measures to ensure that infectious disease prevention and control measures are optimized and adjusted according to the time and situation.

When a new infectious disease emerges, due to the lack of understanding of its etiology and epidemiological characteristics, its infectivity, pathogenicity and pathogenic variation characteristics are still unclear. Since SARS in 2005, human infection with highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2005, and influenza A (H1N1) in 2009 and other emerging infectious diseases, effective experience has been to include them in Class B infectious diseases for the first time but implement Class A Infectious disease control measures. However, with the deepening of the research and understanding of the prevalence of diseases and pathogens, the development and application of clinical treatment methods, vaccines and drugs, and the accumulation of effective prevention and control measures, SARS and avian influenza, which were once under “Class B and A control”, returned to Class B infections. Influenza A (H1N1) is merged into influenza and is monitored and managed according to Class C infectious diseases.

Question: Some netizens believe that this adjustment means that the prevention and control efforts will be reduced, which will make the epidemic spread faster and wider. Is this true? What is the focus of epidemic prevention and control in the future?

Answer: After the adjustment, corresponding adjustments will be made in prevention and control measures such as isolation of infected persons and close contacts, blockade of epidemic areas, and traffic health and quarantine. For Class B infectious diseases, the source of infection and close contacts are generally no longer subject to strict isolation management. Therefore, in the initial stage of adjustment of prevention and control measures, there may be an increase in the number of new coronavirus infection cases, which may lead to insufficient drug supply and public panic. To this end, we actively prepare countermeasures against these risks to ensure a smooth transition of adjustments.

At present, we need to shift the focus of our work from infection prevention and control to medical treatment. The goal of our work is to maintain health, prevent severe illness, and ensure a smooth and orderly adjustment of prevention and control measures. Special attention should be paid to vaccination, personal protection, and timely treatment after infection for the elderly, people with underlying diseases, and other high-risk groups for severe illness, so as to minimize severe illness and death.

In order to effectively prevent risks, it is necessary to take the following measures: First, strengthen vaccination, especially for the elderly and patients with chronic diseases. The second is to strengthen the guarantee of drug supply. The third is to encourage asymptomatic infections and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation to give priority to home isolation treatment through online health consultation and rational drug use science. The fourth is to improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism of medical institutions, optimize the allocation of medical resources, strengthen the construction of grassroots diagnosis and treatment capabilities, and coordinate the treatment of patients infected with the new crown virus and the guarantee of daily medical services, so as not to affect normal medical services as much as possible. The fifth is to do a good job in risk communication and strengthen publicity and advocacy to the public. Suggestions are given around health monitoring, personal protection, rational drug use at home, garbage disposal, etc., to help the public understand specific issues such as how to use drugs, when to seek medical treatment, and where to go for medical treatment, so as to promote the public to respond to the new crown epidemic rationally and with a normal mind. The sixth is to care for medical personnel and those who maintain the daily operation of the social economy, and arrange their work reasonably. The seventh is to strengthen the monitoring of virus mutation, disease severity, and use of medical resources, and try to avoid a run on medical resources.

Q: At present, there are still many uncertainties in the mutation of the virus. After the policy adjustment, does it mean that our country has completely returned to the state before the epidemic?

Answer: The adjustment from “Class B Tube A” to “Class B Tube B” is based on the characteristics of the transmission and pathogenicity of the Omicron mutant strain, severe illness, death, etc. after infection, and changes in the international epidemic situation. The decision was made to better adapt to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of the new coronavirus mutant strain, to efficiently use prevention and control resources, to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, and to better guarantee normal production. life, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

At present, the new crown epidemic is still spreading around the world. The domestic epidemic situation is generally in a stage of rapid rise. Due to differences in population mobility, population density, and population immunity levels in different regions, the time when each region ushers in the peak of the epidemic will vary. In the future, various regions will gradually face the pressure of the epidemic. On the one hand, government departments and health systems will continue to do a good job in relevant prevention, control and treatment in accordance with legal regulations and responsibilities, and do everything possible to reduce severe illnesses, reduce deaths, and maintain people’s health; on the other hand, special needs of the public Do a good job in personal protection, continue to cooperate with the implementation of relevant prevention and control measures, reduce movement and gathering, and reduce the impact on medical resources brought about by the peak of the epidemic in the short term.

Question: Why do we say that we have already met the basic conditions to be adjusted to “Class B Pipes and Pipes”?

Answer: The adjustment of the new crown virus infection from “Class B and A” to “B and B” is a decision made by gathering the wisdom of experts, drawing on domestic and foreign experience, and comprehensively considering various factors. It should be said that the current deepening of human understanding of the new coronavirus and disease, the reduction of the hazards of the disease, the effective supply of vaccines and drugs, and the improvement of emergency response capabilities have all created conditions for this adjustment. The anti-epidemic work in the past three years has also laid a solid foundation for adjustment.

One is that the pathogenicity of the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain is significantly weakened. International and domestic monitoring data confirm that the pathogenicity and virulence of the Omicron mutant strain are significantly weakened compared with the original strain and other concerned mutant strains.

The second is the popularization of vaccination against the new crown virus. Up to now, the country has accumulatively reported more than 3.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, covering more than 92% and 90% of the country’s total population, respectively.

The third is to improve the ability of medical treatment. By improving the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, strengthening the capacity of grassroots medical and health institutions, adding fever clinics, increasing intensive care beds, ICUs, and related treatment equipment and supplies in designated hospitals, the treatment and daily medical service guarantee for patients infected with the new crown virus will be realized as a whole.

Fourth, my country already has the production and supply capacity of anti-new coronavirus drugs, including traditional Chinese medicine and western medicine.

Fifth, the people’s health awareness and health literacy have been further improved, and their self-protection capabilities have gradually improved. With the release of the “Guidelines for the Home Treatment of Patients Infected with the New Coronavirus” and the popularization of common medicines for home treatment, under the guidance of medical staff, asymptomatic infections and mild cases can be monitored and treated symptomatically at home.

After policy adjustments, we need to overcome paralyzed thinking, and we need to pay special attention to the monitoring of virus mutations and the use of medical resources, and do a good job in ensuring health, reducing severe illness, and reducing deaths.

(Chen Fang, Dong Ruifeng)

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]