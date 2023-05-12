Why did the outrage spread? – Mashriq TV

The internet system was shut down across the country after protests by PTI workers until late Tuesday, which led security agencies to expect that people would not take to the streets. They gathered in Nagri and started advancing towards Khyber Road, which was stopped by police using tear gas. Intermittent aerial firing by the police as well as direct firing resulted in injuries to more than three dozen people.

PTI workers have also been injured due to tear gas shelling. In retaliatory action, the workers used slingshots and sticks and also pelted stones at the police, due to which stones were piled up on the roads everywhere. The workers were so angry that whatever they saw on the way. They set it on fire and even set fire to the Edhi Ambulance transporting workers to hospitals for medical treatment. The police had spared no effort in inciting the workers.

Officials were brought from Peshawar Police Lines to use tear gas and baton charge on the workers while all other police stations were closed for the security of the city and policemen were not seen on the streets while police mobile vehicles were also missing. On the other hand, PTI workers as well as young children were also involved in the protest, while the number of youth workers was very high.