Why did the police arrest Gašpar and the hoodlums entered his house? Why did the investigator suggest custody? Questions and answers to the action Ezekiel 7

Last week, on Friday, at around four in the morning, the National Criminal Agency arrested former police president Tibor Gašpar. She also accused him with former NAKA financial unit investigator Roman Stahl. The third defendant is Nitra businessman Norbert Bödör, who was on vacation at the time of the event. At the beginning of this week, he should come to Slovakia and testify.

The chairman of Smer, Robert Fico, immediately reacted to Gašpar’s detention. The ex-police president is running for his party from ninth place. Fico talks about the attack on the opposition and uses the police action to criticize the president, the prime minister and Štefan Hamran.

We have written questions and answers to the Ezekiel 7 event.

Why didn’t they deliver the indictment to Gašpar, but came to detain him?

Yes, the normal procedure of the police is to deliver the resolution to the accused and summon him for questioning. However, in cases where there is a suspicion that the accused could begin to avoid criminal proceedings, run away or influence witnesses – that is, that there are suspicions of custody proceedings – the investigator decides to detain the suspect. This happened in this case as well, despite the fact that Tibor Gašpar publicly declared after his release that if he was summoned, he would come. “It was not at all necessary for them to come there the way they did,” Gašpar responded at Smer’s press conference on Sunday.

NAKA came to arrest him after four in the morning on Friday. Police President Štefan Hamran explained to journalists that the original action was planned for seven in the morning. In addition to Gašpar, NAKA was also preparing to detain co-accused Roman Stahl. However, he left the house at four in the morning and wanted to go to work. That was the reason why the police suddenly had to intervene at Gašpar’s home.

Were puppeteers deployed during the event?

Members of specialized units are always present at such events. Former police chief Gašpar complained about their presence in front of journalists on Sunday. He explained that his granddaughters often sleep over in the house in the summer. “I don’t want to imagine that they would meet three black guys there with submachine guns and balaclava. For what reason, I ask.’

Hamran explained that puppeteers always go to such events in case they have to intervene.

On Friday, according to Hamran, they entered Gašpar’s house only after the Smer politician

