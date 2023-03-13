Home News Why did the quota for ICETEX credits increase?




In relation to the fact that multiple young people were stunned because their Educational loan installments increased considerablythe president of ICETEXMauricio Toro, explained the reason for these increases.

In a video, Toro assures that the entity that he presides was lent the resources of the abandoned accounts (those funds of people who die and that their relatives or representatives never claimed said resources), allowing interest rates to be loweredaccording to him, for the first time in history.

However, this aid or benefit was not applied to all students, only went to 140 thousand young people from Colombia.

Likewise, it maintains that by law the entity is obliged to set the Consumer Price Index (CPI) “or inflation” and some additional points of interest, which it did not detail in the audiovisual piece.

“Our calculations will be that the CPI was 10% so what happened were three scenarios: the first, a group of young people, who do not speak or say anything and I hope they did, their receipt only went up $12 thousand or $13 thousand pesos, another small group neither went up nor went down, and another small group that saw an average increase of $270,000 (…) I have to apply the CPIIf I don’t apply the CPI, then I’m going to jail. The loans were at the CPI rate plus 7%, 9% and 12%. We lowered them to the CPI 2% and 3% as a shock plan against inflation”, said Mauricio Toro.

“Icetex does not make CPI forecasts, the CPI is applied according to what DANE determines at the beginning of the year, because this weekend there was an Infobae headline that said that the CPI calculations to Icetex failed and no, because Icetex does not calculate or forecast the CPI, It is simply pending the CPI that DANE grants and fixed at December 31”, the President of ICETEX complemented Caracol Radio.

In addition to this, a project for this year is taken into account, which will seek to change the financing of the credits by ICETEX, leaving a fixed rate that does not depend on the CPI.

What is the crash plan about?

It was implemented to reduce in part the credits that handled a rate of 9 and 12%, will remain at 3%. This plan was mentioned by Mauricio Toro in January 2023.

This measure may benefit to more than 130,000 young people who up to now have credit with the entityincluding those who have already graduated or are currently studying.

Given:

A total of 350 billion young people who were in portfolios punished and abandoned became part of ICETEX so that the action plan mentioned above can be carried out.

