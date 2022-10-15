[The Epoch Times, October 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the official media reported on October 13 the news of the symposium of people outside the Communist Party of China held as early as the end of August. Compared with similar meetings five years ago, Xi Jinping’s speech at this meeting has changed dramatically, becoming harsh and rude. The situation sparked speculation.

Xinhua News Agency, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, reported on October 13 that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium for non-party people in Zhongnanhai on August 31, and listened to the central committees of the democratic parties, the heads of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and people without party affiliation on the draft of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Representative’s comments and suggestions. Xi Jinping presided over the symposium and delivered an “important speech”.

The meeting included Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and other central government officials.

The report mentioned that speakers at the meeting included Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Revolution Wan Exiang, Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League Chen Xiaoguang, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association Hao Mingjin, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Cai Dafeng, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Peasant Workers Chen Zhu, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Zhi Gong Party Wan Gang , Wu Weihua, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, Su Hui, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan League, Gao Yunlong, Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Gao Hongjun, a representative of non-partisan persons.

It is the practice of the CCP to hold this meeting before previous party congresses. Similar meetings before the 19th National Congress in 2017, also chaired by Xi Jinping, were also held at the end of August and were reported only in mid-October.

Why is Xi’s speech more severe and rude than five years ago?

Observers found that compared with 2017, the tone of Xi Jinping’s speech at this meeting was harsh and unceremonious.

In 2017, Xi mentioned that “democratic parties are close friends of the Chinese Communist Party.” This year’s meeting did not mention this.

At this meeting, Xi Jinping clearly emphasized the status of the CCP. He said that the “historic achievements and historical changes” in the “10 years of the new era” are “the result of the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China“, including “democratic partisan……”.

In his speech at this meeting, Xi Jinping said that he hoped that the central committees of all democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and people without party affiliation “unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee”, “think in one place, and make efforts in one place.” He also asked them to “adhere to the correct political direction, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in ideology, politics and actions.”

In 2017, Xi Jinping’s speech only hoped that the democratic parties “consciously strengthen and maintain the political consensus of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party…”.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on October 15 that at this year’s meeting, Xi Jinping seemed to be more stern and rude to the democratic parties, and some heavy words were not raised at that time in 2017.

He believes that it should be because Xi is going to be re-elected at the 20th National Congress, and there is a lot of controversy. He may have also received some criticisms from the democratic parties at the meeting, so he reminded the democratic parties to position themselves well and follow the Party Central Committee. Therefore, Xi’s speech did not even mention “friendly negotiation”, which directly turned into this slightly threatening statement.

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator, said that compared with the symposium before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi’s tone was indeed significantly stronger, almost imperative. This reflects from one aspect Xi Jinping’s urgency to win re-election at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also reflects that on the surface, his pursuit of re-election is progressing smoothly, but in fact, undercurrents and resistance are still very large.

Zheng Xuguang, a scholar living in the United States, told The Epoch Times on the 15th that Xi Jinping said these words are rare. “Such language shows that he is a little impatient and may not be in a good mood.”

Zheng Xuguang analyzed that one of the reasons may be that the phenomenon of inconsistency between the democratic parties and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is serious, so Xi needs to deliberately emphasize. In addition, Xi Jinping used to be more polite to them, but now, ten years later, he is not polite, because the democratic parties are also facing a change of office, and Xi does not want people who are anti-Communist or dissatisfied with the Communist Party to come up.

“One of the problems that the democratic parties have always had is that they want to take turns with the Communist Party. It was there during the Mao Zedong period. Now he (Xi) may feel that he needs to beat them.” Zheng Xuguang said.

China’s “democratic party” in an awkward position

The so-called “China Democratic Party” refers specifically to the eight democratic parties in China, including the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the China Democratic Alliance, the China Democratic National Construction Association, the China Association for the Promotion of Democracy, the China Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, the China Zhi Gong Party, the Jiu San Society and the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government Alliance. .

The CCP has always claimed that the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system under its leadership is the so-called “new party system”.

Hu Ping, honorary editor-in-chief of Beijing Spring, once told VOA that several democratic parties under the so-called new political party system in China are not even rubber stamps, but vases at most. Rubber stamps still represent at least an authority, and these democratic parties only have a position in the CPPCC, which is not an authority.

In a reply to a question post on “Zhihu” about “What is it like to be a member of a democratic party in China?”, a netizen Xun Zi, who claimed to be a member of the Democratic National Construction Association, said that entering a democratic party is basically all kinds of meetings, being held by Propaganda has no right to speak in politics, and only has a place in its own industry. “Families who pursue democracy and freedom should find another way!” he said.

Netizen Fan Xidi’s thread said: “What ordinary China Democratic Party people do is nothing more than clapping their hands and pouring liquor.”

Responsible editor: Hu Yulong