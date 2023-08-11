Why Ditch the Twitter Brand? CEO X said this

Linda Yaccarino (Linda Yaccarino), CEO of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter (Twitter), said in an interview on the 10th that the company’s decision to abandon the Twitter brand reflects boss Elon Musk’s concerns about the application. Vision.

“Musk has been talking about Super App X for a long time, including when he announced I was joining the company. I came into the company to work with Musk to transform Twitter into Super App X,” Iaccarino said.

Iaccarino, who took over in June, said he has been working on Twitter since Musk bought it late last year.

When asked about the influence of the Twitter brand, Iaccarino said: “If you maintain the Twitter brand, change is often only incremental. At X, we think about what is possible, not incremental change that cannot be done. .”

