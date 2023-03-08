Home News Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for Yaya, the giant panda in the United States, to return to China – BBC News 中文
image source,Memphis zoo

A picture of Yaya released by the Memphis Zoo in the United States on March 1. The accompanying text said, I hope you are as happy as Yaya holding sugar cane every day.

A giant panda named Yaya has been a trending topic on Chinese social media for the past few weeks. The health of the female giant panda now living in the United States appears to be worrying, and many Chinese netizens have called for her to be brought back to China.

Unlike people’s imagination of round and cute pandas, Yaya, who lives in the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, USA, seems a bit downcast, not only looks skinny, but also has sparse hair.

Its situation has sparked rumors online that the Memphis Zoo has neglected it, which has displeased many Chinese netizens.

According to Chinese media reports on Wednesday (March 8), the Memphis Zoo is arranging a flight for Yaya to China, but is waiting for the approval of the US government.

