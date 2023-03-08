5 hours ago

A giant panda named Yaya has been a trending topic on Chinese social media for the past few weeks. The health of the female giant panda now living in the United States appears to be worrying, and many Chinese netizens have called for her to be brought back to China.

Unlike people’s imagination of round and cute pandas, Yaya, who lives in the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, USA, seems a bit downcast, not only looks skinny, but also has sparse hair.

Its situation has sparked rumors online that the Memphis Zoo has neglected it, which has displeased many Chinese netizens.

According to Chinese media reports on Wednesday (March 8), the Memphis Zoo is arranging a flight for Yaya to China, but is waiting for the approval of the US government.

In 2003, the Memphis Zoo reached an agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and signed a letter of intent to lease two giant pandas to China. Yaya and her male partner, Lele, then traveled to the United States.

In December last year, the Memphis Zoo announced that because the lease agreement of the two giant pandas was about to expire, the park announced that it would return the two giant pandas in 2023, ending their 20-year life in the United States.

However, on February 1 this year, Lele died suddenly of a heart attack at the zoo at the age of 25. The incident caused some Chinese netizens to question whether the park had not taken good care of it.

The Memphis Zoo has rejected allegations of cruelty and denies the pandas were returned as a result of the allegations.

The average lifespan of giant pandas in captivity is 25 to 30 years old, and the oldest known giant panda is 38 years old. In the wild, the average lifespan of giant pandas is 15 to 20 years.

Lele’s death made more Chinese netizens pay attention to Yaya’s status. Some social media footage said it was dirty and exhibited repetitive motion behavior. Many netizens called for Yaya to return to China early.

“Such a cute panda has been tortured like this? I really burst into tears. I am so angry and heartbroken,” wrote a Weibo netizen.

“Such an attitude towards our national treasure is a provocation against China. Why haven’t the relevant departments resolved the problem?” another netizen left a message.

#头嘉still continue to beg for food# has become a hot topic on Weibo. The platform shows that it has more than 640 million hits.

The state-run Global Times reported that some netizens bought a screen in New York Times Square and played Yaya’s video, praying for her safety.

Against the background of deteriorating Sino-US relations and warming Sino-Russian relations, some people also compared the experience of "Yaya" and "Lele" with the pandas "Ruyi" and "Dingding" in Russia. Chinese media reported that the two giant pandas who moved into the Moscow Zoo gained 40 kilograms in weight.

Many people also flocked to a group called “Panda Voices” (Panda Voices) to launch a petition on change.org, asking Memphis Zoo CEO Matt Thompson (Matt Thompson) to end Yaya’s stay in the United States. The petition has garnered nearly 140,000 signatures.

The China Association of Zoological Gardens told the Chinese media that China has sent experts to the United States to help take care of Yaya, and China is ready to welcome Yaya back to China.

panda diplomacy

For decades, China has used giant pandas overseas as a diplomatic tool to strengthen ties, known as “panda diplomacy”.

In the early days of the founding of the Communist Party of China, China only gave pandas to its socialist allies such as the Soviet Union and North Korea, and later began to give them to Western countries. In 1972, after then US President Nixon met with Chinese leader Mao Zedong, China sent giant pandas Lingling and Xingxing to the United States.

In recent decades, most pandas have gone to developed countries with geopolitical influence, which pay up to $1 million per panda per year in rental fees and pay for specially designed enclosures and food.