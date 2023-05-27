Why do functional training?

Functional training is based on performing exercises that adapt to the natural movements of the human body, which fully adjust to the conditions of each person, improving mobility, agility and balance.

When functional training is done, cardiovascular health is developed, posture is corrected, muscle mass is strengthened and weight maintenance is helped.

It is based on short exercises of gradual intensity, in which the muscle groups are worked in a chain.

routines

Functional training routines are versatile so that they can be adapted to any condition or pathology. Varied to ensure that every day you live a different and innovative experience but also entertaining, with charisma, attitude and a lot of enthusiasm.

For Julio Ortiz, CEO of Training Ortiz, a company specialized in physical conditioning through functional practice, the work that is done with a training that seeks to develop abilities and skills that contribute to the achievement of specific objectives of each user.

“Our trainings are offered in group classes, directed by coaches duly prepared and qualified to develop this activity. Our training sessions are daily at various times that can be adapted to the needs, with the appropriate equipment and space to develop the varied and innovative routines previously created and directed” explained Ortiz.

And it is that we are at a stage in which it is very important to work for the promotion and induction of a healthy life in the community, whether they are adolescents, young people, adults, the elderly, in order to keep them in optimal physical condition, to improve their quality of life and state of health, both physical and mental, through a true sports practice offering adequate facilities with professional services, providing a familiar, cordial, happy and safe environment.

Soccer training

One of the work modalities is soccer training, which becomes the best alliance with a functional soccer and hiit method.

In this modality, not only physical preparation is worked on, but also technique, the development of motor skills and prevention and sports rehabilitation.

“The important thing is that all of us from the training manage to develop a philosophy of health and well-being, through professional, personalized treatment, with efficiency in achieving the objectives and in the use of resources,” said Julio Ortiz, CEO of Training Ortiz.

Where we are?

Training Ortiz has two headquarters:

Unicentro shopping center Parking tower 3rd floor and Cra 56 No 12A – 06 Esquina Complejo deportivo 5/11.

The venues have the space and the necessary implements to carry out the routines properly. Bathrooms, dressing rooms and showers that provide comfort to users.

Face-to-face classes and Via Zoom.

