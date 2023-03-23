We are well aware that major meteorological events such as hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons they regularly cause storms around the tropical expanses of the Earth, leaving severe destruction in their wake everywhere. However, it is rather curious that they rarely tend to approach the equator and, what is even more strange, is that they never cross it. Is there an explanation to this?

First, it should be made clear that hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all weather tropical stormsbut their names differ according to where they occur on our planet: that is, hurricanes in the North Atlantic It is in the northeastern Pacific, typhoons in the western Pacific e cyclones in the Indian Ocean. In particular we focus on hurricanes. They look like a large turbine that rotates powered by hot and humid air. Furthermore, they tend to form in tropical seas where the water temperature is above 26°C.

L’ariawhich is above the sea surface, is heated by warm watersthus making it rise and cool, forming clouds and thunderstorms. The rise of the air below also causes the formation of a low pressure bag, which allows air to enter it. Thanks to the help of ventothese conditions can create a storm. After that, the clouds that form release rain and exhaust heat to the surface, further fueling the storm below.

Even if they thrive on mild tropical watersAnd very rare that Hurricanes are formed within 300 kilometers from the equator. In 2003, typhoon Vamei it has been seen to rotate just 150 kilometers north of the equator, but only in this case was it an exception that happens less than once in a century. Hurricanes don’t tend to spawn near the equator because there is no effect Coriolis, this means that patches of stormy weather do not tend to “rotate” into a hurricane. Likewise, it’s hard to see hurricanes cross the equator because it would mean that they would have to stop spinning, reverse direction and rotate in the opposite direction to continue its run.