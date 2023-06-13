Why do I see a clamor slipping into a tune?

Ramadan Mesbah Al-Idrisi

Spread your loan, the heart is broken – – and send consolation, the art is defeated

Yesterday’s songs have grown old, their rhyme died – – the squawking shrieked with melodies, a string cried

Where is the timid with sparkle and its beach — Where is the senna and the eyes of the poplar

Raqq that is great, directed and drunk – – from the coquettishness of the daughter of Dabab, whose love is the moon

Al-Jawaher arranged poetry adorned with melody – – he gave us a moon surrounded by pearls

What is the matter with a departed woman besides me? Have I forgotten – that evening and tears that have no quenching?

Oh, the eagerness of her lover, when his rose is pale – – he cries the departure of a beloved, shedding tears

That handmaiden after she was crowned Qamar – – Sultana, for the songs of her charm is fate

Then our souls sang the melody of our souls and our ears heard a singing whose craft was captivating.

His melodies are flowing, his weights are eloquent, his words are lustrous, his names are deceitful.

Their time has passed and their edifice sighed – – where is the singing, where is the poetry and the lessons

Why do I see a clamor slipping into a melody? Why do I see dry rain swaying?

Has she sterilized a dowry, or has her rider become old–or has a sugar-water spring caved in?

Oh my God, where does it spoil the taste from, O string?

Where did you cut the flute from, O my passion-

From where did he organize his irrational nonsense – – his lovers are in the millions with a heter

Our ears wailed, lamenting its songs – lamenting the time of stars whose grief was full of turmoil

If we don’t tune in, then don’t sigh in our tomorrow — it has no soul if its poetry is prose