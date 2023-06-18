Why does a baby seal sound like a zombie. Hear the best sounds of the year

*

Recently, musician Daniel Kordík explained to me why he considers auditory perception of the world important. We also talked about how he turned the sounds captured in Syria into a piece of music, and what listening to it can bring us. For more examples of how hearing leads to understanding, listen to the results of the award Sound of the Year Awards.

What does war sound like? So explosions and sirens in different places of Ukraine? How does a cow whose horns have just been cut off breathe? How does a little seal defend itself? What is the sound of air escaping through a crack in a glacier after centuries? And what does the morning forest concert of different types of birds sound like, which we may not have to hear soon? Listen.

*

We don’t want to sideline visual perception. After all, world history is captured to a large extent in the image. And that in photography or art. Archives of American Art is the largest collection of source materials on American art. The archive contains over 20 million items. However, I do not want to admire its volume here.

I like the name activity Mysteries. The institution invites the public to