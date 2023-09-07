Why does Ecuador start the Qualifiers with less than three points?

It all started in May 2022, the Chilean Football Federation and the Peruvian Football Federationfiled a complaint with FIFA alleging a possible falsification of the documents that established the Ecuadorian nationality of Byron Castilloas well as his alleged ineligibility to play with Ecuador in the matches between September 2021 and March 2022 corresponding to the World Cup qualifiers.

Finally, the TAS handed down the verdict in this points discount for those led by the Spanish coach Felix Sánchezwhile the other selections will start from scratch.

Ecuador has a difficult challenge, begins this path against the world champion, Argentinastarting at 7:00 p.m. (Colombian time) at River Plate’s El Más Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, in which the ‘Tri’ team will seek to repeat the feat of beating the ‘albiceleste’ as a visitor, as they did in 2015 when they won by 0-2 in the Qualifiers for Russia 2018.

