Why does Mbappé not want to leave PSG? – Smart Environment

Are you going or staying? That is the eternal question with Kylian Mbappé in this market, after the footballer decided not to renew with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, but to fulfill the remaining year of his contract.

Mbappé has been the most representative player of the club in recent times, scoring a total of 212 goals in 260 games, being the top scorer in the history of the institution, surpassing the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, today at Boca Juniors.

The Mbappé – Al Khelaifi meeting

From France they have pointed out that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris, had a meeting with ‘Kiki’, who once again informed him of his decision for next season.

Le Parisien points out that Mbappé indicated to the PSG board on Tuesday that his intention is to fulfill his last year of contract, regardless of whether the cast leaves him on the bench for the entire season.

Mbappé has been captain of PSG. | Photo: Getty Images

PSG has tried to apply a strong hand with the French star. He did not take him on the Tour of Japan, he has indicated that he will not use it in the season and Mbappé does not even want to leave the cast.

And it is that the reason for ‘Kiki’ to continue with his desire to be one more year at PSG is monetary, since if the striker reveals that he wants to leave, he will breach his permanence bonus and would lose a bonus of 40 million euros .

It must be remembered that Al Hilal offered 300 million euros for the star of the French National Team, but the player said no to this proposal. It has also been speculated that Real Madrid would put up 200 million euros, but they expect Mbappé to make his wish public in order to invest.

The ‘White House’ knows that if he does not sign the Frenchman now, he will do so next season, so it would not be on his agenda to create a market scandal by signing the world champion in Russia in 2018.

Neymar and Verratti would leave

In addition to the problematic situation of Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain has two more stars that would not be part of the game for the Spanish coach Luis Enrique: Neymar Jr. and Marco Verratti.

Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017. | Photo: AP

The same happens with Verratti, who has an agreement to go to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, however, the club has not yet managed to get the French squad to accept the proposal.

Despite the fact that there is no agreement, Paris Saint-Germain prefers not to continue counting on the midfielder, who hopes to define his future in the coming days.

PSG has its debut in Ligue 1, in France, this Saturday receiving Lorient, in the Parc des Princes.

Dembélé will arrive at Paris Saint-Germain

The good news for PSG is that the signing of winger Ousmane Dembélé would have materialized, according to the journalist specialized in transfers, Fabrizio Romano.

The agreement between Paris and Barcelona is closed and, although it does not reveal the figure, it would be 50 million euros that the Spanish team would receive for the ‘Mosquito’.

Dembele will leave Barcelona. | Photo: AP

Dembélé, 26, was world champion in 2018 and at the club level he lifted three Spanish Leagues, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.