Why does Özil show up with a gray wolf tattoo on Instagram?

Her symbol is the “Gray Wolf”, often together with three crescents. They call themselves “Ülkücüler”, which means “idealists” in German. In their passionate speeches, they vehemently demand the unity of the Turkish-speaking peoples – they call this great ideal, the Central Asian homeland of all Turks, “Turan”. And there are many: in Germany alone, he appreciates defense of Constitution the number of “Ülkücü” supporters at 11,000, other sources assume up to 20,000 Gray Wolves, who base their views “on a nationalist, anti-Semitic and racist right-wing extremist ideology”, as the authority writes. The Federal Agency for Civic Education called the Gray Wolves “the largest right-wing extremist organization in Germany”.

The Gray Wolves are known not only for their nationalist agenda and aggressive rhetoric, but also for their sometimes paramilitary structures. The movement became radicalized in the 1970s in particular, supporters used terror and violence on their opponents – hundreds of murders are said to be their fault. The Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK is particularly hated, but other minorities in Turkey are also considered enemies, including Jews, Christians and Armenians. Even today, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution speaks of a “high potential for violence” in the scene and, not least because of this, monitors the organization.

In Turkey, the ultra-nationalist MHP is the political representative of the “Ulkücü” movement. She is an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP.

Turkish right-wing extremists: how dangerous are the Gray Wolves? – CTRL_F

